Squads announced for clash at Emerald Headingley Stadium

Richard Agar and Steve Price name their 21-man squads for Friday’s fixture at The Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Joe Greenwood looks set to make his Rhinos debut as he comes in for Liam Sutcliffe. Rhyse Martin also returns in place of Rhys Evans.

Wire skipper Chris Hill returns to the squad after serving a three match suspension. he comes in for the injured Matty Ashton.

Both sides have made a steady start to the season as they sit on four points each after Round 4. However Leeds have played a game less due to the postponement of their Round 2 clash at the hands of Storm Ciara.

The Rhinos have won their last two Super League games after a disappointing opening day defeat at home to Hull FC. Meanwhile The Wire have shown inconsistent form, beating last year’s Grand Final winners St Helens and Super League newcomers Toronto yet losing away to Wigan and Wakefield.

Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Luke Gale, Ava Seumanufagai, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Callum McLelland, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Alex Sutcliffe, Tom Holroyd, Joe Greenwood.

Warrington Wolves: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Keanan Brand, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Chris Hill, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ellis Robson, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop.