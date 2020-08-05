St George rubbish Gareth Widdop rumours

St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Paul McGregor has rubbished reports linking Gareth Widdop with a move to the club.

The Warrington halfback was linked with a shock return to the NRL on Tuesday, despite being just five games into his Wolves career.

But McGregor said the report was incorrect.

“The first time Norman hasn’t been picked in 18 months at the club and we’re talking about Gareth coming back already,” he told NRL.com.

“That’s too unfair at this raw stage to even talk about it. And it hasn’t been mentioned to me with the recruitment either.

“I have not been told anything about that and it’s just so unfair to the player, in Corey, that’s here. We want Corey to play well this year.”