St Helens achieve small victory in Matty Lees’ ban

ST HELENS went to an Operational Rules Tribunal last night as key forward Matty Lees faced a Grade D High Tackle charge.

Lees’ penalty notice had been withdrawn due to the severity of the injury sustained by Salford Red Devils star Shane Wright – the player tackled by the Saints man.

In the past, when that has happened, the decided ban has fallen outside the new parameters introduced for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for the 2023 season.

A Grade D charge now carries a two to three match ban along with a fine, with the previous parameter being a three to five match ban.

However, when Morgan Knowles was taken to a Tribunal back in April for dangerous contact that ended Wigan Warriors forward Mike Cooper’s season, the loose-forward was handed a five-match suspension.

The same could well have been predicted for Lees going into last night’s Tribunal, yet Saints argued successfully against the removal of the penalty notice set by the Match Review Panel.

As a result, the Grade D charge levelled against Lees was instead held against the existing disciplinary sentencing, resulting in a two-match ban rather than anything lengthier.

Although the Saints man is out for the next two games, it could have been a lot worse for the Merseyside club.