Huddersfield Giants forward Owen Trout unlikely to play for Super League club again following serious injury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Owen Trout is unlikely to play for the Super League club again.

That’s because the 23-year-old has suffered a season-ending injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Trout’s future has been up in the air recently, with the Leigh Leopards expected to bag the Huddersfield forward, with the likes of Hull FC and Castleford Tigers also thought to have been interested.