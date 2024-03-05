St Helens boss Paul Wellens reacts to Konrad Hurrell ban and gives update on injured foursome

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has accepted the one-match ban handed to Konrad Hurrell for a Grade B Head Contact charge in his side’s 12-4 win over Leigh Leopards.

Hurrell was charged with the offence by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday afternoon after hitting Leigh’s Ricky Leutele with his own head in a crunching tackle during the game.

The Grade B charge has produced a one-match ban but Wellens believes it is symptomatic of where the game of rugby league is currently at.

“It’s the way the game has gone but I don’t feel like there was a lot Konrad could have done differently,” Wellens said.

“However, we understand where we’re at as a game now. It was the lowest end of the charge in terms of Grade B for head-to-head contact.

“There was contact and we accept that and move on. Konrad is disappointed because he wants to play this week, but that’s the challenge that we face.”

Wellens also gave a hopeful update on a number of those sidelined at Saints with Curtis Sironen (back), Waqa Blake (illness), Matty Lees (lung) and Joe Batchelor (collar bone).

“Curtis has improved,” Wellens added. “He’s just taken part in training and is looking like he will be fit to play. We will have to assess him again in the morning to see if he has come through, but we’re hopeful that he will.

“Waqa comes back into contention – he is fit and healthy and ready to go. We’ve got to make a call on Matty (Lees), but we’re thinking he might need another week.

“We’ve got to respect the situation there. He’s had a rough couple of months with infections, and he’s been in hospital a few times so we want to make sure that when Matty does come back he is ready to so.

“Joe is making good progress and he’s doing a bit more contact now. If he continues in the right way, we’re hopeful he’ll be fit for the Leeds fixture. If not, it will almost certainly be the week after.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.