Bradford Bulls make major coup in shape of Manly Sea Eagles back-rower/centre

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of Zac Fulton from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles on a one-year deal – subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old is the grandson of one of Rugby League’s ‘Immortals’, Bob Fulton, who enjoyed a trophy laden career both as a player and as a coach Down Under

Fulton, who features primarily in the back row but can also operate in the centres, made his debut in Australia’s top flight in 2022 – becoming the first ‘third generation’ player (after Bob and his dad, Scott) to feature for Manly.

He scored five tries for Manly’s NSW Cup outfit, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, in 2023 and has admitted he ‘jumped at the chance’ to join the Bulls when the opportunity arose.

“I am very excited to be joining, Bradford is a great club and it will be good to get over there and meet the boys and get ready for the season,” said Fulton.

“I’ve always known about Bradford as a club from back when I was young, winning Super League titles and such. It is an opportunity I had to jump at when they offered me the chance to come over!

“I’ll give 100% in everything that I do on the field and hopefully we can have good crack at bringing success back to Bradford.”

Bradford Bulls’ Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I am really pleased to bring in someone of Zac’s quality, it took a while to get him here but we were really on it in terms of our communication with him, his manager and the club.

“There were a few things we needed to do to get him over the line but I am happy and grateful to the club for how they went about the deal to get him in.

“Zac was fully aware of us as a club which is really pleasing, that still seems to be the case whenever we speak to players overseas, Zac isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last.

“You can tell the club is still held in high regard overseas and people are fully aware of its history, Zac knows what type of club he’s coming to and wants to represent it in the right way.

“We’ve been trying to add for a while and the recruitment drive doesn’t stop now Zac is in, there are plenty of others we want to bring in and plenty of conversations being had.

“If we are lucky enough to get them in they will compliment those already in the squad and those due back after injury as well.”

