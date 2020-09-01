St Helens-bound Joel Thompson confirms UK move

Joel Thompson has confirmed he is heading to the UK after playing his final NRL game.

The back-rower, who League Express revealed earlier this year had signed a deal with Super League champions St Helens, brought the curtain down on his time with Manly at the weekend.

He severed his tongue in a freak accident two weeks ago and last week suffered an ankle injury that will require him to have surgery.

As a result, his time in the NRL is over and he confirmed he would be heading to the UK next year in a series of tweets.

“Unfortunately I played my last NRL game on Sunday,” he said.

“It hurts to finish in the NRL that way but I pushed on for as long as I could.

“I started my journey with Storm and debut the following year at the Raiders in 08. I can’t believe how lucky I’ve been the last 14 years.”

He continued: “Thanks to all my team mates over the years, all the dedicated staff and the fans for the memories.

“Time to heal up and start the next chapter in the UK.”