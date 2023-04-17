St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC men charged as Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity stars banned

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel proved to be busy yet again following Super League Round Nine over the weekend.

As many as 16 players were charged, with only three incurring bans.

Now, following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Trip – £250 Fine

Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers) – Grade A Strikes – £250 Fine

Ben McNamara (Hull FC) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Trips – £250 Fine

Jermaine McGilvary (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

James Bell (St Helens) – Grade A High Tackle – £250 Fine

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade A High Tackle – Not Applicable

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Trips – £250 Fine

Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Penalty Notice

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine