St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC men charged as Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity stars banned

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel proved to be busy yet again following Super League Round Nine over the weekend.
As many as 16 players were charged, with only three incurring bans.
Now, following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Trip – £250 Fine
Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers) – Grade A Strikes – £250 Fine
Ben McNamara (Hull FC) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine
Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable
Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Trips – £250 Fine
Jermaine McGilvary (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
James Bell (St Helens) – Grade A High Tackle – £250 Fine
Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade A High Tackle – Not Applicable
Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable
Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Trips – £250 Fine
Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Penalty Notice
Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine