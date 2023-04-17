Why Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan has been banned rather than fined following Wigan Warriors loss

TAKE a quick look at this week’s Disciplinary Match Review findings and you will see Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan has been handed a one-match ban.

Vaughan has been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact, with the minutes stating: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”

Look further at the Panel’s findings and Leigh Leopards pair Josh Charnley and Matt Davis as well as Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary have also been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact but have been fined instead.

For Charnley, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”

For Davis, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”

And for McGillvary, they state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, 12 neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”

So why the ban for Vaughan and the £250 fines for Charnley, Davis and McGillvary instead?

Well, an RFL spokesperson has told League Express that the ban is down to Vaughan’s previous record in the NRL in both 2021 and 2022.