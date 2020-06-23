St Helens confirm agreement for Graham

St Helens have confirmed they have come to terms on a deal to signing James Graham for the rest of the season.

After intense media speculation, the Super League champions broke their silence as they confirmed an agreement is in place but is subject to paperwork being completed.

A club statement read: “Given the recent media speculation and interviews conducted in Australia, St.Helens R.F.C. can confirm it has reached an agreement with James Graham to return to his boyhood club for the remainder of the 2020 Betfred Super League season.

“The club hopes to have Graham in the squad in time for the resumption of the 2020 season, however this move is subject to formal paperwork being completed.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”