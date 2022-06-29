St Helens extend contract of prop Dan Norman

St Helens forward Dan Norman has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at the club for 2023.

The former Widnes Vikings and London Broncos player has made ten appearances for Saints since joining last year.

Eight of those have come in the current campaign, scoring four tries in the process, and Norman has done enough to earn another deal.

“This is a great reward for the effort Dan has put in with us,” said St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf.

“We identified him as a big athletic body and he came to us quite raw, but he has developed really well over the last year.

“This season he is holding his hand up and has really put himself in the picture.”

Norman added: “I am made up to be staying. It’s such a good club and it is where I want to be.”