Alan Robinson to sell shares and leave Midlands Hurricanes

Midlands Hurricanes founder Alan Robinson is to leave the club with immediate effect after agreeing to sell his share of the League One outfit.

The Hurricanes will now be fully owned by Mike Lomas, who first invested in the club late last year when they rebranded from Coventry Bears.

Robinson formed the Bears in 1998 as an amateur side and led them into the professional ranks in 2015.

“Mike expressed an interest in fully owning the club and we have come to a mutual agreement for this to happen,” explained Robinson.

“Due to this I have made the decision to take a break from the professional game and focus on other interests and my family.”

“I believe Mike and his team will take the club forward successfully in the future and allow it to grow and flourish into a great success for the region and indeed the sport.

“I wish the current staff, players and supporters the very best for the rest of the season and the future and I will continue to support the club in every way possible.”

Lomas added: “Alan is an important and respected person in the development of the sport of rugby league across the country and the work he has done in the Midlands region has only improved the outreach of an already fantastic sport.

“I thank him for his assistance in developing the Midlands Hurricanes and his co-operation with enabling the sale of his shares.

“I am keen to maintain a good relationship with Alan and the Coventry Bears going forward to grow the Midlands Region collaboratively.”