St Helens forward reportedly contacted by “several clubs” in aftermath of World Club Challenge

GOING to Australia and beating the NRL champions in their own backyard is no mean feat.

But, St Helens did just that, overcoming Penrith Panthers in golden point to register a famous 13-12 win to be crowned world champions.

In doing so, there has been expected interest in a number of Saints stars with head coach Paul Wellens acknowledging the “challenge” in trying to keep the cream of the crop at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The likes of Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd have been the names on the tips of most peoples’ tongues Down Under, but forward Curtis Sironen is also attracting interest, according to Fox Sports.

Sironen, who accrued 131 NRL games between the Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles during his nine-year career in Australia, joined Saints ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

He signed a two-year deal with the option of a third which can be triggered if Sironen plays a certain amount of games.

Now, Fox Sports are reporting that a number of clubs contacted Sironen immediately following the World Club Challenge to check his availability with the Saints star off contract at the end of the 2023 season.

The 29-year-old has impressed greatly in the past year after overcoming a number of bans at the beginning of the 2022 Super League season.

And, Sironen was mightily impressive in Saints’ World Club Challenge win.