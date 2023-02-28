Adrian Lam on delayed flights from Perpignan, affected preparations, Super League start and new group

LEIGH LEOPARDS might have lost both of their opening games in Super League 2023, but they have only lost by ten points and eight points to Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Ahead of the 2023 season, head coach Adrian Lam built almost a brand-new squad with 13 new signings making the move to the Leigh Sports Village.

That being said, Lam is determined to win sooner rather than later.

“There’s been a lot to be happy about and proud of, but near enough isn’t good enough and we are aware of that as well,” Lam said.

“The difficult thing about this group is we have had to start again with 13 new signings. It is a new team and a new group and it’s something we have to manage as we go along. I’m aware it will take a little bit of time but, being the competitors that we are, we want to win.”

This week’s preparation hasn’t exactly been ideal for the Leopards following delayed flights from Perpignan at the weekend meaning training and recovery has been affected.

“It wasn’t ideal, the players are still a little bit tired, but I’m hoping it won’t affect us,” Lam continued.

“We really won’t train until the captains run so will only train once. We won’t use that as an excuse, it’s a good challenge for us.

“We were supposed to fly out the same night but it’s come and gone and no one was to blame.

“We had an 11 o’clock flight that turned out being 1am and then 3am before we ended up flying at 1pm the next day.

“It messed up our recovery time and preparation, but the good thing about it was no complained about it and got on with it.”

Lam’s men now have to go to Craven Park to take on Hull KR who have won their opening two games.

“It is three-quarters of a day for us to get there, but everyone has to do that in Lancashire so that’s not an excuse either but we’ve got to prepare as best we can.

“Hull KR are flying at the moment and playing pretty well. We need to go there and upset their rhythm.