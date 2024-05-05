St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd’s Super League exit confirmed as NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs reveal three-year deal

ST HELENS halfback Lewis Dodd will be moving to the NRL next season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs confirming the signing on a three-year deal.

Dodd, a Halton Farnworth Hornets junior that joined the Saints Academy in 2017, has scored 26 tries, 13 goals and one field goal in the Super League and Challenge Cup competitions over the past five seasons.

The halfback was also named in the extended England squads for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup played in 2022 as well as last season ahead of their mid-season Test against France and end-of-season Test series against Tonga, with a view to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

Rabbitohs Head of Football, Mark Ellison, says the club is excited to have secured Dodd’s services for the next three seasons: “Lewis is one of the rising stars in England and he indicated to us that he wanted to test himself in the NRL and the Rabbitohs were the Club he wanted to do that with,” Mr Ellison said.

“He is only 22 years-of-age, but he has already won a Super League Premiership and a World Club Challenge with St Helens and he has all of the attributes that it takes to make it in the NRL.

“Our dealings with him have been first class and we’re looking forward to having him join our Club for the 2025 pre-season. We wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season with St Helens.”

