Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley linked with surprise Super League club

ASH HANDLEY is being surprisingly linked with a move to Catalans Dragons.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant which has claimed that the Dragons are targeting fresh blood with both Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies set to exit the club.

Johnstone is set to move to Wakefield Trinity whilst Davies is to sign for Hull KR with Tommy Makinson being linked with a move to Catalans, too.

However, Handley’s contract with Leeds lasts until the end of the 2026 Super League season, meaning any potential deal would have to come with a large transfer fee.

The Rhinos winger has also played his entire career at Headingley, and has scored eight tries in eight appearances so far in 2024.

