St Helens hit with yet another long-term injury as forward out for over two months

ST HELENS have been hit with yet another long-term injury as Joe Batchelor is set to be out for over two months with ankle ligament damage.

Batchelor left the field in just the sixth minute in Saints’ 40-10 win over Leeds Rhinos last weekend and the prognosis, revealed by head coach Paul Wellens, isn’t good.

Wellens also touched upon the injury suffered by halfback Jonny Lomax.

“Joe Batchelor has got some significant ankle ligament damage,” Wellens said.

“It is looking like he will be out for eight or nine weeks whilst Jonny Lomax has got a fracture to his hand.

“We’re not thinking that will require surgery but he will be missing for around four weeks. It’s obviously not good to lose two very good players.

“It will be a big challenge for us but it’s one we will have to rise to.”

