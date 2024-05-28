Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Jack Smith gets big game

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this weekend – and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Friday night when Huddersfield Giants take on Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium before St Helens go up against Catalans Dragons.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves host Wigan Warriors as Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers as well as Hull KR and Leigh Leopards do battle on Saturday night.

Last but not least, Salford Red Devils play London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but here are the officials:

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

31st May, KO: 19:45

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: N. Hope

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

31st May, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: W. Turley

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: R. Connolly

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

01st June, KO: 15:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

01st June, KO: 17:30

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

01st June, KO: 17:30

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos

02nd June, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Smith

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: J. Vella

