Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Jack Smith gets big game

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us this weekend – and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Friday night when Huddersfield Giants take on Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium before St Helens go up against Catalans Dragons.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Warrington Wolves host Wigan Warriors as Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers as well as Hull KR and Leigh Leopards do battle on Saturday night.
Last but not least, Salford Red Devils play London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but here are the officials:
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
31st May, KO: 19:45
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: N. Hope
St Helens v Catalans Dragons
31st May, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: W. Turley
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: R. Connolly
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
01st June, KO: 15:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
01st June, KO: 17:30
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
01st June, KO: 17:30
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Salford Red Devils v London Broncos
02nd June, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Smith
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: J. Vella
