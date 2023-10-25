St Helens hooker Taylor Pemberton finds new club following exit from Super League side

ST HELENS hooker Taylor Pemberton has signed for a new club following his exit from the World Club Challenge champions.

Pemberton, after joining York Knights on loan in August until the end of the 2023 season, has signed for the Knights permanently on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old debuted against Widnes Vikings and went on to feature in wins against Newcastle Thunder, Swinton Lions, Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders as the Knights secured a place in the Betfred Championship Play-Offs.

Following his departure from Betfred Super League giants St Helens, for whom Pemberton twice featured, the 20-year-old has committed his future to the Knights.

On signing a permanent deal with the Knights, Pemberton said: “I’m absolutely made up to be staying at the Club. I’ve loved my time here at York since making the move on loan.

“When I got the phone call offering me the opportunity to come here permanently, it was something I couldn’t say no to and I snatched it with both hands.

“Coming here to York last season, I found a love for the game again and it’s made me realise why I play rugby.

“I can’t thank the fans and the Club enough for making me feel so welcome here.

“I’ve still got plenty to learn as a player, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season, gelling with the lads even more and getting ready to rip in from round one.”

Head coach Andrew Henderson said: “Taylor came on my radar at the back end of the 2022 season when I was at Keighley Cougars and I’ve kept an eye on him ever since.

“He became available to us late last season and I was very impressed with Taylor as a person and as a player. Taylor slotted straight in and I was really impressed by his performances.

“He is still a young player, who is in the development phase of his career, so next year gives him a good chance to grow and build his game, while being challenged by some hooker alongside him.

“There’s still so much more to come from Taylor and I’m really looking forward to working with him further and hopefully in the long-term, we’ll see the best from him here at York!”

Pemberton becomes the 19th confirmed squad member for the 2024 season alongside Jesse Dee, AJ Towse, Ata Hingano, Conor Fitzsimmons, Jordan Thompson, James Cunningham, Myles Harrison, Ronan Michael, Jack Teanby, Ukuma Ta’ai, Pauli Pauli, Harry Price, Brenden Santi, Levi Edwards, Oli Field, Will Dagger and Jimmy Keinhorst.

