Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley makes surprise move to be part of Daryl Powell’s revolution at Wakefield Trinity

WIGAN WARRIORS centre Iain Thornley has made a surprise move to be part of Daryl Powell’s revolution at Wakefield Trinity from 2024 onwards.

Born in Wigan, Thornley made his mark with Wigan Warriors in his youth and got selected for the England Academy and has enjoyed two spells with the Warriors.

New head coach Daryl Powell said on his first signing at Wakefield: “I am delighted that Iain Thornley has agreed to join us next season.

“He is a big powerful centre who has been outstanding for Wigan whenever he has played over the last few seasons. He will add leadership and experience to what is be going to be an exciting backline.”

