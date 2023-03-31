St Helens legend set to be part of Channel 4’s punditry line-up for Warrington-Hull FC clash

CHANNEL 4 has taken rugby league by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Ten matches broadcast last year and ten for 2023 (plus the World Club Challenge coverage of St Helens’ win over Penrith Panthers) and rugby league fans have been begging for more.

Following last week’s extravaganza on Channel 4, which saw Leeds Rhinos register a brilliant 32-22 comeback win over Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves will hosts Hull FC this weekend in front of the terrestrial broadcaster’s cameras.

As per usual, Adam Hills and Helen Skelton will host the program with Danika Priim present as a pundit as usual, but Channel 4 will also be blessed with the inclusion of St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe, League Express understands.

Sculthorpe will be there in place of Catalans star Sam Tomkins who will be in action for the French club later on in the evening when Steve McNamara’s men host Castleford Tigers at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Two-time Man of Steel winner Sculthorpe has been part of Channel 4 and Sky Sports’ punditry teams in the past, with his insight and experience a big hit with the viewers.

It promises to be an interesting tie on Saturday with the program starting at 12.30pm just in time for a 1pm kick-off as Warrington aim for their seventh win in a row to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023 season.

Hull, on the other hand, can’t buy a one at present with four losses in a row consigning the Black and Whites to third bottom of the Super League table.