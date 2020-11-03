St Helens ‘refuse’ to travel for Catalans match, claims Dragons President

St Helens have refused to travel to Perpignan to face Catalans on Thursday according to the Dragons president Bernard Guasch.

The Super League champions are due to take on the Dragons, who still need to play two matches to reach the 15 games required to qualify for the play-offs.

Their game with Hull KR has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak at the club.

Speaking to L’Independant, Guasch said: “We asked to have the match won since they refused to come and the English leaders did not want to know anything.

“The RFL asked us on Sunday to stay in England for a month as soon as the Salford game is over. It’s still big, how do you expect the players to organise themselves to put everything in place with their families?”

It means there could be just two games this weekend. Castleford’s game with Leeds is off while Hull KR’s game with Warrington has also been postponed due to Covid-related issues.