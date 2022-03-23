St Helens’ Regan Grace in contention for Challenge Cup injury return

Regan Grace will be named in St Helens’ 21-man squad for the trip to Whitehaven in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

The Welsh international winger is yet to play this year after picking up a bicep injury in training during pre-season.

However, Grace is now in contention to make his return and Saints head coach Kristian Woolf confirmed that he would be in their squad for Saturday’s trip to Cumbria.

“Regan is going to be named in the squad this week,” said Woolf. “He’s done a great job with his rehab.

“I commented that I thought he might be back a little earlier but we just didn’t want to take any risks with him. He’s been out for a long time, he’s missed six games as well as a chunk of pre-season.

“What we know now is that he’s 100 per cent ready to go and there’s no risk whatsoever of him redoing that outside of how he did it in the first place.

“It’s been great having him back in training, seeing how well he moves with and without the ball, his speed, the energy he brings to the group because he’s fresh, ready to go and chomping at the bit.

“If he gets his opportunity this week it’ll be great to have him back.”

Joe Batchelor is also back in contention after passing through the concussion protocols, having missed last week’s defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

Woolf confirmed that Will Hopoate will miss out again this week with a hamstring injury, joining Alex Walmsley and Sione Mata’utia on the sidelines.