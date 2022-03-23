Hull KR could have key duo back for Leigh Centurions cup test

Hull Kingston Rovers hope to see several players return from injury for the visit of Leigh Centurions in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

One of the Championship’s top sides will come to Craven Park on Saturday aiming to cause a minor upset against Rovers.

But Tony Smith could have some key men back in the team, including fullback Lachlan Coote – who has missed the past two games with a recurring hamstring problem – and back-row Kane Linnett, who didn’t play in last week’s Super League defeat at Catalans Dragons because of a quad injury.

“Lachlan has trained well all this week,” said Robins assistant coach Stanley Gene. “It’s just managing the right thing for him to do.

“At the moment he’s in contention for the 21(-man squad), and Tony will make a call on that.”

Linnett is back training while hooker Matt Parcell, who played in Catalans despite struggling with a dead leg, is also in contention to face Leigh.

Ben Crooks is also pushing for a first appearance of the season following his knee injury, having featured for the Reserves last week.

On the flip side, the forward ranks will be without Albert Vete, who suffered a calf injury in Perpignan, and Dean Hadley who is struggling with an issue in the same area.

“(Vete) had a scan, it’s not as bad as we thought but he will be out for a couple of weeks,” said Gene.

“(Hadley) is on the mend and still recovering. He’ll be alright next couple of weeks.”