St Helens release statement following Matty Lees’ second failed appeal

ST HELENS have been unsuccessful in appealing against the decision made by the Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night that Matty Lees should be suspended for two matches and fined £500.

The club’s appeal was rejected, meaning that the punishment will stand.

Lees was issued a Grade C ‘High Tackle’ charge following the Saints’ victory over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon by the Match Review Panel on Monday.

The club has now released a statement: “On Tuesday night the Club appeared before the Operational Rules Tribunal to plead ‘Not Guilty’, but the independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel’s decision.

“Saints then lodged an appeal on Wednesday night which was based on the fact that the club believed the Operational Rules Tribunal made an error of law in its decision or failed to act fairly in a procedural sense.

“This appeal was rejected, meaning Lees’ punishment stands and will rule the prop out of the next two Super League matches; firstly against Hull KR at home and then Castleford Tigers away.

“Saints now stand by the decision to appeal but accepts the process is now over and we look forward to our upcoming match against Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

“Paul Wellens had initially named a 20-man squad for the Round 22 fixture, subject to the Club’s appeal, the Saints can now confirm that completing our squad declaration will be #34 – Wesley Bruines.”