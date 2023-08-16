Ex-Hull FC, Toronto Wolfpack and Barrow Raiders man Hakim Miloudi finds new club

EX-HULL FC, Toronto Wolfpack and Barrow Raiders man Hakim Miloudi has found a new club.

Miloudi, who was linked with a move back to Super League earlier on this year following a lengthy spell with Albi Tigers in French Elite One.

However, the maverick centre will link up with Limoux Grizzlies – the Elite One champions in 2023.

Miloudi was first brought to UK shores in 2017 when he made the move to Hull FC. Despite being on the Black and Whites’ books for three seasons, the three-quarter made just 16 appearances whilst spending time on loan with Doncaster.

In 2019, the Frenchman made the permanent move to Toronto Wolfpack, registering 17 appearances before the downfall of the Canadian side led Miloudi back to his native country.

That being said, after 11 games for the Palau Broncos, Miloudi was hunted by Barrow and made a return to the UK midway through 2021.

The 30-year-old left Barrow at the end of 2022 to link up with Albi.

