St Helens release statement on anti-social behaviour following crowd issues

THE St Helens club has released a statement reaffirming its commitment to anti-social behaviour following crowd issues in recent weeks.

Last week, they were fined £1,500, suspended until the end of the 2025 season, for breaches of the Operational Rules relating to stewarding, following an incident after the Super League fixture against Leigh Leopards on March 1.

And, following Saints’ 40-20 away defeat at Hull KR, footage of unsavoury scenes in the crowd led to the RFL investigating the “disturbing” events with those findings still yet to have been released.

Now the club itself has released a statement ahead of their away clash at Castleford Tigers tonight: “St Helens would like to reiterate that our club operates a zero-tolerance approach to any anti-social behaviour.

“It is always the club’s desire that everyone who comes to enjoy our fixtures can do so in a safe and friendly environment, both at our home, the Totally Wicked Stadium, or at away venues.

“The support that the Saints have had for the early stages of the 2024 season has been brilliant, with big numbers of travelling fans going to each of our away fixtures so far such as 1,200 fans going to the South of France, or our sold-out away allocation at Hull KR last Saturday. Such fantastic backing of the team is wholeheartedly appreciated by all involved at St Helens, and most importantly by the team itself.

“However, following the Round 10 match last Saturday, a very small minority of people have unfortunately let the club and our fans down with anti-social behaviour, which not only costs the club money due to fines or penalties, but such behaviour does not create the safe or friendly environment we desire for all fans to enjoy.

“As a result of such anti-social behaviour, a range of banning orders have been issued to people who will not be welcome at our home or other rugby league grounds. The club will not allow the actions of a small minority to affect our fans’ matchday experiences.

“Misbehaviours that will not be tolerated include but are not limited to; physical or verbal abuse, violent conduct, missile throwing, excessive alcohol misuse, and any drug misuse. Furthermore, the use of pyrotechnics is strictly prohibited under both rugby and football ground regulations. They can cause serious injuries to those who carry them as well as fellow spectators, as well as damage to surfaces such as the playing pitch which can cost clubs thousands of pounds.

“In closing, St Helens would like to reaffirm the large majority of our fanbase continues to be excellent supporters, and your ongoing cooperation is greatly appreciated.”

