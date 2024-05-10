Greg Eden set to exit Halifax Panthers for short-term Super League opportunity

GREG EDEN has departed Halifax Panthers for a short-term opportunity in Super League, League Express can reveal.

Eden only joined the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2024 Championship season after seven years at Castleford Tigers, where he scored 112 tries in 122 appearances.

He has since gone on to make six appearances for the Panthers, scoring three tries but his time at The Shay is already at an end.

However, the 33-year-old winger is set to take up an opportunity in Super League, League Express can reveal, though the club still remains a mystery.

Upon leaving Castleford at the end of 2023, Eden told League Express: “It was obviously a big decision but I just thought it was time for a change really. I’d been there a long time and I think the club wants to go in different direction from a player roster perspective. I thought it was time for me to move on,” Eden told League Express.

“It was a hard decision because obviously I’ve been there for such a long time.

“I think it was a number of things that went wrong for us last season, we started pre-season without any coaching staff for a couple of weeks.

“Other than that I’m not too sure, we started off on the wrong foot, fell behind and lost a few on the bounce and never seemed to claw it back.”

