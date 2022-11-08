St Helens reportedly fail in bid to secure Regan Grace’s Super League replacement

ST HELENS have failed in a bid to secure Regan Grace’s Super League replacement.

With the exit of the Welsh wizard to rugby union, Saints have been on the lookout for some new blood despite handing the number five shirt to youngster Jon Bennison.

Bennison had a stellar breakthrough season with the Merseyside club in 2023, helping Kristian Woolf’s men lift their fourth Grand Final title in a row.

However, according to the Rugby Paper, Saints have failed in a bid to sign former Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona who has been plying his trade in rugby union since infamously ‘retiring’ from rugby league back in 2016.

Solomona was one of Castleford’s greatest strike weapons out wide, registering 40 tries back in 2016 and setting a new Super League record as well as a Castleford one.

That being said, the 29-year-old will not be returning to Super League.