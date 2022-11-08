Super League sides on red alert for Australian schoolboys sensation following Brisbane Broncos anger

SUPER League clubs have been alerted to the possibility of signing an Australian schoolboy sensation.

That man is Brisbane Broncos teenager Karl Oloapu who has revealed his frustration at his current club despite penning a three-year deal at Red Hill.

“I was in between managers when I signed with the Broncos and only went in to see them with my older brother Joe for advice. They gave me a document that was more than 60 pages long and told (me) to sign it,” Olaupu told Wide World of Sports.

“I tried to read it and understand it all in 30 minutes but without a manager or legal advice, it was very hard. The club told me I would be in the top 30 full-time players next year and that I would be playing at my preferred position of five-eighth and that I would meet (head coach) Kevin Walters, so I was happy. They gave me a chicken sandwich and that was it – we were shown the door… it didn’t feel right.

“Now since then, I have been told I am not part of the full-time squad and they want me to play at lock or hooker and change the shape of my body. I’ve never met Kevin and barely heard from the club. When my new manager asked to see their letter of offer to me, the club told him they had lost it… how does that happen?”

Meanwhile, Brisbane have hit back at those claims, stating: “The facts are that Karl is a quality young man who has been in the Broncos Academy system since he was 13 years old and in January this year he willingly committed to a contract with our club for three years from 2023-2025,” head of recruitment Simon Scanlan said.

“Prior to signing that contract, we worked from late November 2021 with Karl, his family and his then-manager to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

“The day before the final contract was signed in late January this year, Karl and his family chose to part ways with that manager.

“It was not until June this year – shortly after Karl and his family engaged a new player manager – that we received a request for a substantial upgrade to his three-year contract which had not even begun.”

It remains to be seen which Super League side would go in for Oloapu considering his lengthy current deal and the fact that only Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons have vacant quota spots as things stand.