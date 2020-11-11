St Helens target released from NRL club

Sione Mata’utia’s move to St Helens has drawn a step closer after he was granted a release from his contract in the NRL.

Newcastle Knights confirmed they had parted ways with Mata’utia, who has been strongly linked with the Super League champions.

Saints are thought to have offered him a three-year deal and a move appears increasingly likely now he has become a free agent.

Still only 24, Mata’utia is Australia’s youngest ever player after making his debut as an 18-year-old.

The club confirmed in a statement this morning that they were in talks with the player over a move to Super League.

It read: “The club can confirm it has been in discussions with Sione Mata’utia, but this morning’s news of his release from his Newcastle Knights contract was the first official communication we have received from the NRL club.

“The club continues to talk to Sione and his agent about a deal ahead of the 2021 season.”