ST HELENS will appear at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight to appeal the ban handed to forward Matty Lees.

Lees was handed a two match ban for a Grade C High Tackle charge following Saints’ 32-18 win over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

It was an incident that saw Huddersfield forward Joe Greenwood also charged with a Grade B Striking offence, but the Giants man escaped a ban.

Now Saints will protest Lees’ innocence tonight at a Tribunal.