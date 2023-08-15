Former Wakefield Trinity head coach Shane McNally sadly passes away as Super League club pays tribute

FORMER Wakefield Trinity head coach Shane McNally has sadly passed away with the Super League club paying tribute.

As a player, McNally represented Queensland and won a Brisbane first grade premiership with Easts, but passed away last weekend at the age of 69 whilst on holiday in Canada.

When McNally retired as a player at the end of the 1984 season – after 107 top grade games for Easts – he took up coaching, and in 1987 was in charge of Easts first grade in the last season of the BRL’s ‘golden era’, before the birth of the Brisbane Broncos.

In Super League, McNally coached Wakefield Trinity from 2002 to 2005, taking the famous West Yorkshire club to the play-offs in 2004.

Everyone at League Express passes on their condolences to McNally’s family and friends.

⚜️Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the tragic news of the passing of Shane McNally, one of our most successful coaches and a great friend to the club. Our condolences go out to his family at this very sad time. The below tribute has been produced by @TrinityHeritage pic.twitter.com/If3An9b8Or — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) August 15, 2023

