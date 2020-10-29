St Helens set to sign Australia international

St Helens are understood to be closing in on Australia international Sione Mata’utia.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Newcastle Knights forward is set to join the Super League champions on a long-term deal after agreeing to terms of a release from the NRL club.

Mata’utia, the brother of Castleford Tigers star Peter, is 24 and can play back-row, loose forward or centre.

He became the youngest ever player to represent the Kangaroos is 2014 when selected to play in the Four Nations at the age of 18 years and 129 days.

St Helens recently freed up an overseas quota spot after agreeing on a settlement with Joseph Paulo, who is on his way to Toulouse Olympique.

Mata’utia will be the club’s third major overseas signing, with Joel Thompson and Agnatius Paasi also set to join Kristian Woolf’s side next year.

His arrival is a significant coup for the Saints, with Mata’utia already boasting 124 NRL appearances at a young age.

He has spent his entire career with the Knights since making his breakthrough.

But a move to Super League appears to await him.