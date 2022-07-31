St Helens youngster Matty Foster hit by more injury devastation

Kristian Woolf has backed St Helens youngster Matty Foster to bounce back from the blow of yet another injury.

The 21-year-old, a St-Helens born Academy product, has made only one first-team appearance for the club to date as his progression has been stymied by a catalogue of serious injuries.

After an eleven-month recovery from ACL surgery, following an injury sustained while on loan at Leigh Centurions last year, Foster returned to action the weekend before last for St Helens’ Reserves, only to injure the same knee again.

Saints are still waiting to discover the full extent of the damage but Woolf said: “It’s not good news, it’s very bad news for him if you consider his last couple of years.

“He’s come off two ankle surgeries, a broken jaw, knee surgery and now another injury.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone and none more so than him. Matty is a good fella, he’s a bloke that everyone in our group really respects.

“If you look at those injuries he’s had, he hasn’t folded once. He comes in here, always has a smile on his face, and works hard to get himself back on the field each time.

“He’s a bloke everyone wants to see do well and everyone feels sorry for, but he’s shown before that whatever the outcome, he’s got a really good resilience and ability to get through it.

“With everyone’s support, we certainly back him to do that.”

Tommy Makinson is pushing to return for Sunday’s clash with Castleford Tigers, after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Dan Norman will also hope to return from a glute injury after missing out last week, but Will Hopoate may have to wait longer with his pec injury.

