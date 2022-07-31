Liam Marshall keen to ‘maintain hunger’ with Wigan Warriors and England goals ahead

Liam Marshall insists his number one concern this season is playing well for Wigan but it would be a dream to represent England in the World Cup at the end of the year.

The 26-year-old Wigan-born winger took his try tally for 2022 to 19, thanks to a hat-trick against Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday evening.

Marshall, who made his Warriors debut in 2017 against Leigh Centurions at the DW Stadium, has suffered with injuries over the years but he has never quit and his resolve and determination has seen him play some of his best rugby this season.

England will be coached by Marshall’s former coach at Wigan in Shaun Wane, and although he was named in the train-on squad, he has yet to make his international debut.

That could change this year during the World Cup, but Marshall is refusing to take anything for granted and just wants to play well for Wigan first.

“It is something I thought about at the beginning of the year,” said Marshall on playing at the World Cup.

“Waney put me in his train-on squad and it would be a dream to get into the final squad. The way I get into that squad is by playing my best rugby for Wigan and being successful at Wigan. I try to not to think too far ahead, but if Shaun decided to pick me at the end of the year, then that would be a massive achievement for me.

“I’ll try to keep doing my thing on the field and hopefully that will take care of itself.”

Marshall has his feet firmly on the ground. He knows how quickly things can change with injuries and lack of form, so he is just taking it each game at a time and continue to improve his game.

“I’m proud and happy with where I am. I’m always striving for more. I need to maintain that hunger and attitude I had when I was playing reserves and at Swinton so that it will make me the best player.

“If I don’t have that hunger or desire then I’ll go missing in games, so hopefully I can keep improving and stay in the team. I feel I’ve still got a lot more to give. I’ve just got to keep doing my bit for the team.

“I’ll just keep doing my job for the lads and hope results take care of themselves. I don’t think I’m at my career best yet because there’s room for improvement.”

