Statue of John Holmes to be unveiled at Headingley

The first statue in the 130 years history of Emerald Headingley Stadium will be unveiled this Sunday, 11th July, at 10am with the John Holmes Statue taking its place in front of the South Stand.

John Holmes remains one of the greatest players to have ever played for Leeds Rugby League having played for over two decades for his home town club. A Kirkstall born and bred lad, his impact and legacy is huge, and it is only fitting that a lasting memorial is erected in John’s memory at the iconic Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Sculptor Steve Winterburn has once again turned his focus to Rugby League having successfully created The Wembley Stadium Rugby League heroes statue. The John Holmes Statue will be placed at the front of the Tetley’s South Stand for everyone to appreciate and remember a Rugby League icon.

Fans are invited to come to Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday morning from 9am. Please be aware, that because Yorkshire CCC have a home game on Sunday, no car parking will be available at the stadium for this event. The South Stand bar will be open for refreshments but please be aware that this is only for card payments. Please enter via Gate E on St Michaels Lane.

At 10am, former team mates of John for club and country will be joined by some of John’s opponents down the years and John’s family to officially unveil the statue.