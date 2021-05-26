Steeden appointed official match-ball partner of European Rugby League

European Rugby League has agreed a new partnership with sports manufacturer Steeden to become the official match ball supplier of the confederation.

Steeden is currently the official match ball of professional competitions Betfred Super League in Europe, and the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia where the company is based, and enjoys relationships with several national rugby league federations globally. Steeden’s Symmetry will become the official match ball for all official European Rugby League competitions.

“It’s a great honour to continue our partnership with European Rugby League,” commented Daniel Drew, Steeden sports director. “We have always had a strong relationship in the past and we are excited for this to continue and develop.”

As part of the deal, European Rugby League’s members will have access to preferential rates for both custom branded and non-branded balls across the Steeden range.

“We’re delighted to be able confirm Steeden as European Rugby League’s official match ball providers and to be using such a highly regarded brand,” said David Butler, ERL general manager. “It is also great that we will be able to offer our member federations access to Steeden’s products at exceptionally good value for money.”

