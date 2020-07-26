Steve Price has confidence in his young Warrington stars

Steve Price has backed his youngsters to shine throughout the course of the Super League season.

The Warrington Wolves head coach got back to work with his squad last Monday and has reported a clean bill of health heading into their season opener with Hull Kingston Rovers.

That means Price has 34 players to pick from heading into the restart and he expects to use all of those resources throughout the campaign.

“For any organisation to be successful this year they will need to use everyone in their roster,” Price told League Express.

“Versatility is the key and we have plenty of that in our squad but there will also be opportunities for our young guys to contribute to our cause.

“There are guys like Riley Dean, Josh Thewlis, Keanan Brand, Eribe Doro and Samy Kibula who we are confident cam come and play their role when they’re needed throughout the campaign and this year more than ever that is going to be key.

“The schedule is what it is. The RFL and Super League have drawn it up and we have to get on with it. We like to think we prepare well here.”

Meanwhile, Price admits there has been no talk of Grand Final success within the camp, despite the desire to end their Super League drought.

“We don’t look at the big picture,” he said.

“It’s all about small steps and working hard and showing up every day. I know that’s boring for you guys (the media), but that’s how we look at it. To get to the big picture and get to those games you have to work hard and tick off game by game and that starts with Hull Kingston Rovers.”