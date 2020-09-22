Steve Price on whether Warrington will recruit this week

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price has ruled out signing any players this week.

The deadline on recruitment for this season is this Friday, leaving some clubs looking at the prospect of short-term deals to bolster their squad.

But Price confirmed the Wolves had no plans to do so, with the Wolves chief satisfied with what he’s currently got at his disposal.

“I’m really content with what I’ve got now,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot larger squad than we have the previous years and a really good mix of players. I’m really happy with what we have.”

Price currently has a fully fit squad with the suspended Tom Lineham the only player currently unavailable to him.

“Everyone is all fit and healthy,” he added.

“We’ve still got our captain’s run to go on Thursday but everyone is really good.”