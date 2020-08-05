Steve Price rubbishes Gareth Widdop exit talk

Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price says there is no substance in rumours linking Gareth Widdop with an early exit from the club.

Reports in Australia have linked Wire’s marquee man a shock return to St George Illawarra, just five games into a three-year deal in Super League.

However, Price poured cold water on the reports and said the England halfback is happy at the club.

“I was surprised, totally blindsided by that,” Price said.

“Gareth is really happy at our club and really enjoyed his time at Warrington and he’s contracted here for a number of years. The player that was linked to us (Norman), that definitely will not be happening and I’m really comfortable with Gareth and so is he.”

When asked if he had spoken to Widdop he said: “Yes I have. He was surprised as well. He’s extremely happy here. He’s contracted for a number of years and as I say, the player who was linked would not even come into my thought process.”