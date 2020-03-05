Steve Price ‘very surprised’ by Gareth Widdop’s England omission

Warrington coach Steve Price has admitted he is ‘very surprised’ that new England coach Shaun Wane has chosen to omit Gareth Widdop from his first national squad.

Widdop, who has just recovered from an ankle injury which ruled him out of the opening weeks of the new Super League campaign, has been left out of Wane’s 31-man squad, who will meet at Old Trafford later this month to ramp up preparations for the Ashes series at the end of this season.

And Price admitted he wasn’t sure of why Wane has opted to leave a player out of the squad who has been a regular fixture under previous coaches Steve McNamara and Wayne Bennett.

“I was very surprised,” Price said. “I’m not sure what the coach is thinking there.

“Gareth has been really consistent when he’s played for his country and he’s represented his country with a lot of honour I feel.

“It’s a question you’d have to ask Shaun. I’ve spoken to Shaun briefly, but more about the players he was picking.”