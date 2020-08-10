Steve Tyrer set for Widnes move following Fax exit

Widnes Vikings are closing in on the signing of Halifax centre Steve Tyrer.

After being linked with Widnes several times during his career, the 31-year-old looks set ti will finally make his move to the Vikings next season after nine seasons with Fax.

The West Yorkshire club confirmed his departure on Sunday. Tyrer enjoyed a superb career with Halifax in which he became their second-highest all-time points scorer.

Tyrer scored 1,984 points for Fax in 217 appearances, scoring 115 tries and 762 goals.

It appeared he would surpass the record held by Ronnie James, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him chasing down his tally of 2,191 points.

Tyrer will be the Vikings’ third capture in a week, after already confirming the signing of Castleford Tigers’ prop Matt Cook on Wednesday and Lee Jewitt on Friday.

33-year-old Cook opted to join Widnes after turning down interest from other Championship clubs, including Halifax and York City Knights.