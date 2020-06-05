Storm triumph over Rabbitohs

Melbourne returned to form with a convincing 22-8 victory over Souths.

South Sydney used two challenges during the game, but a number of handling errors cost them vital opportunities.

Ryan Papenhuyzen raced away for the opening score, after receiving a perfectly-timed inside ball from Suliasi Vunivalu.

Alex Johnston quickly reciprocated with a successful dive in the corner. Adam Reynolds’ conversion gave Souths a slender two-point lead.

Melbourne re-acquired the lead before the interval. Half-backs Cameron Munster and Jerome Hughes combined well to set up Suniasi Vunivalu, who finished out-wide.

HT: Melbourne 8-6 South Sydney

Adam Reynolds and Cameron Smith booted over penalties for their respective sides, maintaining Storm’s two-point lead.

Josh Addo-Carr ended his try-scoring drought by perfectly collecting a lofted kick from Munster. Justin Olam ensured victory by finishing off a well-worked move on their left.

FT: Melbourne 22-8 South Sydney

Melbourne: Papenhuyzen, Vunivalu, Olam, Lee, Addo-Carr, Munster, Hughes, J. Bromwich, C. Smith, B. Smith, Kaufusi, K. Bromwich, Finucane. Subs: Welch, Faasuamaleaui, King, Lewis

Rabbitohs: Mitchell, Gagai, Graham, Burns, Johnston, Dargan, Reynolds, Tatola, Cook, Burgess, Su’A, Murray, Lowe. Subs: Knight, Nicholls, Amone, Koloamatangi