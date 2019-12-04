Students take centre-stage!

There’s plenty of Rugby League on offer throughout the country today, with a host of games taking place in the Student and College Leagues.
Fixtures
Wednesday 4 December 2019
STUDENT RUGBY LEAGUE
PREMIER NORTH: Northumbria v Leeds; Leeds Beckett v Hull.
PREMIER SOUTH: Gloucestershire v Loughborough; St Mary’s v Bath; Exeter v Nottingham Trent.
MIDLANDS 1A: Nottingham v Oxford; Coventry v Warwick; Derby v Birmingham.
MIDLANDS 2A: Northampton v Leicester; Nottingham A v Nottingham Trent A; Lincoln v Oxford Brookes A.
NORTHERN 1A: Leeds Beckett A v Liverpool; Huddersfield v Northumbria A; Edge Hill v Manchester Met.
NORTHERN 2A: Chester (Chester) v Bangor.
NORTHERN 2B: Bradford v Newcastle A; Leeds A v York St John; Leeds Trinity v Hull A; Sheffield Hallam v Sheffield.
SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Oxford Brookes v Oxford A; Reading v Cambridge.
WESTERN 1A: Cardiff Met v Swansea; Bristol v Exeter A; Aberystwyth v Gloucestershire A.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
COLLEGE CUP: Huddersfield v Wigan & Leigh; Cowley Sixth Form v Priestley (Warrington Wolves); Halifax Academy v Runshaw; Hull FC A v Selby; Pontefract v Wilberforce Sixth Form; Wyke Sixth Form v Castleford Tigers.
PREMIER DIVISION: Hopwood Hall v Hull FC; Leeds City v Huddersfield Giants; Salford Red Devils v Wakefield.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION 1: Carmel v Priestley (Warrington Wolves) A.
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION 2: Leeds City A v Kirklees.