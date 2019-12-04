Hunslet secure the return of a former halfback

Hunslet have re-signed former halfback Simon Brown.

The 30-year-old returns to the club for a third spell after playing for Dewsbury Rams last season.

Brown spent time on loan at the club last season, but has now made a permanent return to the League 1 club.

“My role is to dictate play in line with his instructions. It worked well last season and I’m looking forward to building on that next year.

“This is a strong club with a very proud history and I really do get the feeling that it’s about to take off again.

“Hunslet seem to have more obstacles put in their way than most clubs but from what I can see that only serves to harden the resolve of the players, the coaches, the supporters, the board and the backroom staff.

“We’re all in it together, fighting for the cause, and I can guarantee to our very enthusiastic and vocal fans that we’ll be pushing as hard as we can for promotion. If we can get the product right on the field there’s no reason why we can’t achieve that.”

Photo credit – Paul Johnson