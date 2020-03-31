Summer Bash set to be scrapped

Rugby league’s day at the seaside looks set to be culled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Summer Bash is all but certain to be cancelled as a result of the season suspension, with the RFL and its clubs working through a variety of potential plans to ensure the season is eventually completed.

Ralph Rimmer has insisted that nothing is off the table, and the prospect of moving the Summer Bash back has been mooted, with the event currently set to take play on May 30-31. However, as it becomes increasingly likely that the sport won’t be back up and running by the current weekend of the Bash, it is becoming increasingly likely that the event won’t take place whatsoever this year with it set to be a victim of cuts to the calendar as executives look to shorten the season.

The news will devastate Championship supporters, who flock to Blackpool every year to soak up rugby league and the various attractions the seaside resort has to offer.

Many fans have already booked accommodation and hit the town centre throughout the weekend to take in the nightlife.

However, it looks like they will now have to wait another 12 months, despite those at the top trying to still find a way to accommodate it.

Magic Weekend is also expected to fall victim to the Coronavirus pandemic, with Super League chief executive Robert Elstone admitting the prospect of the event taking place was ‘diminishing’ by the day.

“We’re preparing for the fact that Magic may well be a casualty of this. The big quandary is how long is this going to last and it would be unwise not to think about Magic at a later date in Newcastle or in a different format.

“Right now we haven’t ruled it out. You might look at the probability of it happening as diminishing all the time.”