Suncorp given all clear to host Origin decider at full capacity

Suncorp Stadium, home of Brisbane Broncos, has hosted the most Origin games, 54, and will be able to operate at full capacity for Wednesday’s Origin decider.

The news comes after the Queensland Government announced that Covid-19 restrictions would be eased from Tuesday, with the State of Origin decider set to be held the following day.

The crowd was limited to 40,000 under previous restrictions, but game three will now welcome over 52,000 fans in attendance. Approximately 2000 tickets have been gifted to Australian front line and emergency services personnel to show a sign of appreciation for their determination throughout the pandemic.

Queensland acquired game one with a narrow 18-14 victory in Adelaide, but New South Wales equalised the series with a dominant 34-10 display at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.

The State of Origin decider will take place this Wednesday (18th November) on Sky Sports with a kick-off time of 9:10am BST.