Super League 2023: Huddersfield Giants’ quandary with Jake Connor following Hull FC exit

HUDDERSFIELD Giants have been one of the most active Super League clubs in the transfer market ahead of the 2023 season.

Ian Watson has brought in nine men with Jake Bibby, Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall, Harvey Livett, Jake Connor, Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters, Nathan Peats and Harry Rushton all making their way through the doors of the John Smith’s Stadium.

With such a plethora of new faces, there have been debates about where each and every signing will fit in to what was an already star-studded squad.

With one of those signings, though, the debate will rage throughout the off-season and may even go into the actual season because no one quite knows where his best position is.

That man is, of course, Jake Connor, whose move from Hull FC came as a shock when it was announced with the maverick playmaker returning to the club where his Super League career took off.

Where will he play though?

That is the main question with centre looking pretty full already with the addition of Naiqama, Jack and Jake Bibby, Marsters, and Halsall whilst fullback was an interesting battle between Tui Lolohea and Will Pryce in 2022.

Connor can play halfback but it is perhaps not the role where he has played his best rugby league so what will Watson do?

It’s likely that the 28-year-old will ply his trade in the number one position given that is where he accrued the vast majority of his 33 assists last season.

That means that there is likely to be much tinkering by Watson before the season starts in a bid to find his best 13.

But, the Giants will be an improved side with Connor in it – that much is certain – and the mercurial talent surely cannot be left out of the first-team.