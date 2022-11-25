Former Castleford Tigers forward joins Leeds Rhinos alongside Rohan Smith and Gary Hetherington

FORMER Castleford Tigers prop Matt Cook has joined Leeds Rhinos as the club’s new General Manager.

Reporting to Chief Executive Gary Hetherington and Head Coach Rohan Smith, Cook will be responsible for all rugby-related matters whilst overseeing the daily operation in the Rugby Department.

Cook joins the Rhinos after a successful period with the Rugby League World Cup where he was Operations Coordinator responsible for leading the planning, building, and delivery of the entire tournament’s welfare provision as well as leading the logistics of the Nations training logistics across the three tournaments.

Commenting on the appointment Chief Executive Gary Hetherington said, “We are delighted to have recruited someone of the calibre of Matt Cook to join our rugby operation. He has impressed us with his work during the Rugby League World Cup and I am sure he will enhance our team working alongside Head Coach Rohan Smith and Performance Director Richard Hunwicks as we look ahead to the new season.”

As well as day to day logistics, the new role will also have a focus on RFL compliance on salary cap regulations, dual registrations, loans and contracts as well as providing information and making recommendations on the recruitment of new players.

Cook commented, “I am really excited to be joining the club, I can’t wait to get started. Having worked with the Rugby League World Cup for the last two years, working with teams and twelve national federations, I think that has put me in really good stead for my new position at the Rhinos and moving forward.

“It is nice to be back involved at club level and working in a team environment alongside a great coaching team is something that I am very much looking forward to. Having been a player, I think that has helped me to put myself into the players mindset and making sure that things are taken care of off the pitch, so they can focus on delivering on the training field every day and on the pitch each week.”